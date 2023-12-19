Forecasts

FORECAST: Breezy conditions with temperatures in the mid-40s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The bitter chill returned this morning, but temperatures did eventually increase to the 20s in most neighborhoods.
  • However, windchills in the mountains were at nearly zero degrees in some areas.
  • It is expected to remain breezy Tuesday morning, but sunny skies will move in, bringing highs to the mid-40s.
  • Unfortunately, it will be even colder tonight, with temperatures in the lower 20s to the teens.
  • But the sun is expected to reappear on Wednesday with a touch of warmer temperatures in the upper 40s.
  • Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 60 degrees and stay in the mid to upper 50s as we head into the weekend.
  • Christmas Day outlook looks like temperatures in the 50s with some rain later in the day.

