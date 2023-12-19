FORECAST: Breezy conditions with temperatures in the mid-40s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The bitter chill returned this morning, but temperatures did eventually increase to the 20s in most neighborhoods.

However, windchills in the mountains were at nearly zero degrees in some areas.

It is expected to remain breezy Tuesday morning, but sunny skies will move in, bringing highs to the mid-40s.

Unfortunately, it will be even colder tonight, with temperatures in the lower 20s to the teens.

But the sun is expected to reappear on Wednesday with a touch of warmer temperatures in the upper 40s.

Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 60 degrees and stay in the mid to upper 50s as we head into the weekend.

Christmas Day outlook looks like temperatures in the 50s with some rain later in the day.

Grab a larger cup of coffee as you head out the door this morning to keep you warm. This is not the worst of it though, tomorrow looks even more frigid than today. Stay warm my friends. pic.twitter.com/ye1UIgmU2B — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) December 19, 2023

