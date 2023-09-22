Forecasts

FORECAST: Breezy conditions with temperatures in the upper 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s with breezy conditions.
  • A few showers are expected to move in late into the evening and overnight.
  • The rain won’t add up to much. We can expect less than a quarter inch, and most of that will be in our eastern counties.
  • Winds may gust to near 30 mph for a few neighborhoods through tomorrow morning before subsiding into the afternoon.
  • Temperatures won’t likely get out of the low to mid-70s on Saturday, but we bounce back to 80 degrees on Sunday with more sunshine.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read