FORECAST: Breezy conditions with temperatures in the upper 70s

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s with breezy conditions.

A few showers are expected to move in late into the evening and overnight.

The rain won’t add up to much. We can expect less than a quarter inch, and most of that will be in our eastern counties.

Winds may gust to near 30 mph for a few neighborhoods through tomorrow morning before subsiding into the afternoon.

Temperatures won’t likely get out of the low to mid-70s on Saturday, but we bounce back to 80 degrees on Sunday with more sunshine.

Here's the bottom line for your weekend. The storm at the coast throws a bit of rain and wind our way, but not much. Breezes may gust over 25 mph at times. Rain won't likely add up to much, (less than a 1/4 inch.) It will be cool in the lower 70s tomorrow, but near 80° by Sun. pic.twitter.com/kEB2sxsPCJ — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 22, 2023

