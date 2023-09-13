FORECAST: Brief chance for downpours as highs warm back up to the mid-80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- A few spotty showers could roll in by midday, but overall rain chances are much lower than yesterday.
- There will be a chance for a brief downpour later this afternoon as highs warm back to just the mid-80s.
- Then the real fall preview comes in on Thursday, as temperatures barely warm to near 80.
- The humidity is expected to really drop off nicely.
- The weather will stay great going into the weekend, with temperatures holding in the lower 80s.
Beautiful sunrise this morning over Charlotte. These clouds may thicken up a bit through the morning and can't rule out a spotty shower by lunch time. pic.twitter.com/a2b5QbZhkN— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 13, 2023
