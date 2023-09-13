FORECAST: Brief chance for downpours as highs warm back up to the mid-80s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A few spotty showers could roll in by midday, but overall rain chances are much lower than yesterday.

There will be a chance for a brief downpour later this afternoon as highs warm back to just the mid-80s.

Then the real fall preview comes in on Thursday, as temperatures barely warm to near 80.

The humidity is expected to really drop off nicely.

The weather will stay great going into the weekend, with temperatures holding in the lower 80s.

Beautiful sunrise this morning over Charlotte. These clouds may thicken up a bit through the morning and can't rule out a spotty shower by lunch time. pic.twitter.com/a2b5QbZhkN — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 13, 2023

