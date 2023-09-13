Forecasts

FORECAST: Brief chance for downpours as highs warm back up to the mid-80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A few spotty showers could roll in by midday, but overall rain chances are much lower than yesterday.
  • There will be a chance for a brief downpour later this afternoon as highs warm back to just the mid-80s.
  • Then the real fall preview comes in on Thursday, as temperatures barely warm to near 80.
  • The humidity is expected to really drop off nicely.
  • The weather will stay great going into the weekend, with temperatures holding in the lower 80s.

