FORECAST: Brief downpours possible as temperatures reach the mid-80s

FORECAST:
- A few scattered showers are popping up early this morning, mainly across our northern and western counties.
- These will expand and move toward the metro around midday and could last well into the afternoon.
- We can expect mostly just garden variety rains, but some brief stronger downpours are possible.
- Highs will be in the mid-80s, and drier weather returns quickly for tomorrow and Thursday with some lower humidity.
- Another system arrives late Friday into Saturday, which will increase the chance of rain once again.
- We are not expecting a washout for the weekend by any stretch. The dryer pattern should come back in by Sunday.
TRACKING THE TROPICS:
- We have tropical storm Ernesto this morning heading toward the eastern Caribbean.
- This will likely become a hurricane later this week and turn north toward Bermuda.
- No impacts to the US other than rough waves and rip currents along the East Coast.
