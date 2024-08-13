Forecasts

FORECAST: Brief downpours possible as temperatures reach the mid-80s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A few scattered showers are popping up early this morning, mainly across our northern and western counties.
  • These will expand and move toward the metro around midday and could last well into the afternoon.
  • We can expect mostly just garden variety rains, but some brief stronger downpours are possible.
  • Highs will be in the mid-80s, and drier weather returns quickly for tomorrow and Thursday with some lower humidity.
  • Another system arrives late Friday into Saturday, which will increase the chance of rain once again.
  • We are not expecting a washout for the weekend by any stretch. The dryer pattern should come back in by Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

  • We have tropical storm Ernesto this morning heading toward the eastern Caribbean.
  • This will likely become a hurricane later this week and turn north toward Bermuda.
  • No impacts to the US other than rough waves and rip currents along the East Coast.

