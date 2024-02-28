Forecasts

TRACKING: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Severe thunderstorm warnings:

  • Chester County until 5 p.m.

Forecast:

  • A line of storms is expected to bring heavy rain and wind across the region Wednesday afternoon.
  • Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph.
  • Calm conditions will follow later tonight.
  • Temperatures will be cooler starting tomorrow morning.

