TRACKING: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued

Severe thunderstorm warnings:

Chester County until 5 p.m.

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Forecast:

A line of storms is expected to bring heavy rain and wind across the region Wednesday afternoon.

Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph.

Calm conditions will follow later tonight.

Temperatures will be cooler starting tomorrow morning.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group