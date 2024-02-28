TRACKING: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued

Severe thunderstorm warnings:
- Chester County until 5 p.m.
Forecast:
- A line of storms is expected to bring heavy rain and wind across the region Wednesday afternoon.
- Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph.
- Calm conditions will follow later tonight.
- Temperatures will be cooler starting tomorrow morning.
