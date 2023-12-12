Forecasts

FORECAST: Calm, cool weather to continue

  • The calm and cold weather will continue for the next few days.
  • We warm up briefly into the upper 50s tomorrow, which is on par for this time of year.
  • Then, a dry cold front will swing through the Carolinas Wednesday night into Thursday dropping highs again into the low 50s on Thursday.
  • This weekend is when things could get interesting.
  • We are still watching a storm system that could impact a huge portion of the East Coast heading into this weekend and early next week.
  • The timing for the Carolinas has the storm arriving Saturday night through Monday most likely.
  • We are still a few days out, but this could bring us some windy weather and maybe rain this coming weekend.

Joe is a meteorologist with Severe Weather Center 9

