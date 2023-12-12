FORECAST: Calm, cool weather to continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The calm and cold weather will continue for the next few days.

We warm up briefly into the upper 50s tomorrow, which is on par for this time of year.

Then, a dry cold front will swing through the Carolinas Wednesday night into Thursday dropping highs again into the low 50s on Thursday.

This weekend is when things could get interesting.

We are still watching a storm system that could impact a huge portion of the East Coast heading into this weekend and early next week.

The timing for the Carolinas has the storm arriving Saturday night through Monday most likely.

We are still a few days out, but this could bring us some windy weather and maybe rain this coming weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group