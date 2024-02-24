Forecasts

FORECAST: Calm start to Saturday before light showers move in, clear out by gametime!

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A calm and clear start to Saturday!

  • Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the morning in preparation for a weak system that will bring in a slight chance of showers for the Piedmont by this afternoon.
  • Rain will start to move closer to the metro by about 11 a.m. and will be out of the area by late afternoon.
  • Showers will be short-lived and non-severe.
  • Cooler air will set in for the weekend as daytime temperatures will be in the upper 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.
  • Warmer air will continue to pump into the region early next week sending daytime temperatures to the low 70s Monday through Wednesday.
  • Next week will become more unsettled as the warm air will trigger a few showers and potentially thundershowers for Wednesday.
  • That system will clear out by Thursday and the area will get a brief break before another round of showers roll in for the end of the workweek.
  • Daytime highs will dip closer to average (upper 50s) by Friday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read