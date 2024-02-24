FORECAST: Calm start to Saturday before light showers move in, clear out by gametime!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A calm and clear start to Saturday!

Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the morning in preparation for a weak system that will bring in a slight chance of showers for the Piedmont by this afternoon.

Rain will start to move closer to the metro by about 11 a.m. and will be out of the area by late afternoon.

Showers will be short-lived and non-severe.

Cooler air will set in for the weekend as daytime temperatures will be in the upper 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer air will continue to pump into the region early next week sending daytime temperatures to the low 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Next week will become more unsettled as the warm air will trigger a few showers and potentially thundershowers for Wednesday.

That system will clear out by Thursday and the area will get a brief break before another round of showers roll in for the end of the workweek.

Daytime highs will dip closer to average (upper 50s) by Friday.

