FORECAST: Calm, sunny weather returns on Tuesday

Tuesday will bring calmer weather expect maybe a few showers in the mountains.

We will also remain rain free with a little less humidity, highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90.

The bulk of the rest of the week stays typically hot for late June standards.

The threat for afternoon storms comes back by Friday and into the weekend ahead.

The heat doesn’t come up too much, but the humidity will be increasing for sure to make it feel hotter for weekend plans.

