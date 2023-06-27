Forecasts

FORECAST: Calm, sunny weather returns on Tuesday

Tuesday morning's forecast update with Meteorologist Keith Monday

  • Tuesday will bring calmer weather expect maybe a few showers in the mountains.
  • We will also remain rain free with a little less humidity, highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90.
  • The bulk of the rest of the week stays typically hot for late June standards.
  • The threat for afternoon storms comes back by Friday and into the weekend ahead.
  • The heat doesn’t come up too much, but the humidity will be increasing for sure to make it feel hotter for weekend plans.

