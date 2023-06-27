FORECAST: Calm, sunny weather returns on Tuesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Tuesday will bring calmer weather expect maybe a few showers in the mountains.
- We will also remain rain free with a little less humidity, highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90.
- The bulk of the rest of the week stays typically hot for late June standards.
- The threat for afternoon storms comes back by Friday and into the weekend ahead.
- The heat doesn’t come up too much, but the humidity will be increasing for sure to make it feel hotter for weekend plans.
