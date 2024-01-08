FORECAST: Calm weather before Tuesday’s storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES:
- Ashe County Schools and Watauga County Schools moved to remote learning on Monday due to inclement weather.
- Avery County Schools were closed due to snow and black ice.
FORECAST:
- Monday’s weather remains quiet. We’ll see more clouds and cool, with highs just near 50 degrees.
- A big storm system is coming our way Tuesday. Rain starts up early Tuesday morning and then gets heavier as the day goes on.
- The heaviest rainfall will come in the afternoon and could add up to 3 inches or more. This will lead to flooding concerns for a large part of our area from Charlotte to the west.
- Strong winds are also expected with this system and that may lead to power outages and trees down.
- Lastly, there is also a tornado risk Tuesday afternoon from Charlotte to the east. This all winds down by mid-evening.
- The rest of the week remains calm and cool with temps in the 50s.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group