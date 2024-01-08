Forecasts

FORECAST: Calm weather before Tuesday’s storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Monday’s weather remains quiet. We’ll see more clouds and cool, with highs just near 50 degrees.
  • A big storm system is coming our way Tuesday. Rain starts up early Tuesday morning and then gets heavier as the day goes on.
  • The heaviest rainfall will come in the afternoon and could add up to 3 inches or more. This will lead to flooding concerns for a large part of our area from Charlotte to the west.
  • Strong winds are also expected with this system and that may lead to power outages and trees down.
  • Lastly, there is also a tornado risk Tuesday afternoon from Charlotte to the east. This all winds down by mid-evening.
  • The rest of the week remains calm and cool with temps in the 50s.

