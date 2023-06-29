Forecasts

FORECAST: Canadian wildfires cause low visibility, air quality

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Thursday afternoon's forecast update with Meteorologist Madi Baggett

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has been very noticeable Thursday, which has lowered visibility and air quality.

  • Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has been very noticeable Thursday, which has lowered visibility and air quality.
  • There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Mecklenburg, Lincoln, Gaston, Cabarrus, and Union counties.
  • The elderly and very young should limit outdoor time.
  • Heat will set up over the weekend across the western Carolinas.
  • High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-90s with humid conditions in place, which will make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
  • Rain and thunderstorms will ramp up for our area going into the weekend.
  • Those chances decrease in time for the Fourth of July.

