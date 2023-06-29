FORECAST: Canadian wildfires cause low visibility, air quality

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has been very noticeable Thursday, which has lowered visibility and air quality.
- There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Mecklenburg, Lincoln, Gaston, Cabarrus, and Union counties.
- The elderly and very young should limit outdoor time.
Smoke fron the Canadian #wildfires is very noticeable today - lowering visibility and air quality. The elderly and very young should limit outdoor time! pic.twitter.com/qBfDEOAeC7— Steve Udelson (@SUdelsonWSOC9) June 29, 2023
- Heat will set up over the weekend across the western Carolinas.
- High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-90s with humid conditions in place, which will make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
- Rain and thunderstorms will ramp up for our area going into the weekend.
- Those chances decrease in time for the Fourth of July.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Austin Chaney
©2023 Cox Media Group