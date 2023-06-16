FORECAST: Chance for few afternoon storms; warm, summer weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Temperatures will hit the upper-80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
- Friday brings a few afternoon thunderstorms, but no severe weather outlook.
- Saturday will feel muggy, but stay very warm.
- A chance for a couple of early evening storms comes on Sunday.
- The next best chance for widespread rain will be Monday.
