FORECAST: Chance for few afternoon storms; warm, summer weekend ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Friday afternoon's forecast update with Meteorologist Madi Baggett

  • Temperatures will hit the upper-80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
  • Friday brings a few afternoon thunderstorms, but no severe weather outlook.
  • Saturday will feel muggy, but stay very warm.
  • A chance for a couple of early evening storms comes on Sunday.
  • The next best chance for widespread rain will be Monday.

