FORECAST: Chance of pop-up storms continue

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday afternoon and evening.

Brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning are the main threats.

Isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.

More pop-up storms could happen Saturday afternoon.

It will be very hot and humid on Saturday and on Sunday highs around 90 degrees.

