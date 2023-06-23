Forecasts

FORECAST: Chance of pop-up storms continue

Friday afternoon's forecast update with Meteorologist Madi Bagget

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday afternoon and evening.
  • Brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning are the main threats.
  • Isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.
  • More pop-up storms could happen Saturday afternoon.
  • It will be very hot and humid on Saturday and on Sunday highs around 90 degrees.

