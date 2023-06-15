FORECAST: Chance of showers continues through tomorrow with low humidity

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon.

These storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

Some storms could be severe.

However, the overall threat of storms will be low.

There is another chance of showers, and thunderstorms on Thursday, as well.

Our saving grace continues to be that low humidity.

Clear skies return Friday with a high near 90.

Saturday’s high will be in the upper-80s and closer to 90 on Sunday.

There is a small chance of showers on Sunday.

The chance of showers increases next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group