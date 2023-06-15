Forecasts

FORECAST: Chance of showers continues through tomorrow with low humidity

Wednesday night's forecast with Meteorologist John Ahrens

  • Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon.
  • These storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
  • Some storms could be severe.
  • However, the overall threat of storms will be low.
  • There is another chance of showers, and thunderstorms on Thursday, as well.
  • Our saving grace continues to be that low humidity.
  • Clear skies return Friday with a high near 90.
  • Saturday’s high will be in the upper-80s and closer to 90 on Sunday.
  • There is a small chance of showers on Sunday.
  • The chance of showers increases next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

