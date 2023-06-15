FORECAST: Chance of showers continues through tomorrow with low humidity

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon.
- These storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
- Some storms could be severe.
- However, the overall threat of storms will be low.
- There is another chance of showers, and thunderstorms on Thursday, as well.
- Our saving grace continues to be that low humidity.
- Clear skies return Friday with a high near 90.
- Saturday’s high will be in the upper-80s and closer to 90 on Sunday.
- There is a small chance of showers on Sunday.
- The chance of showers increases next week.

