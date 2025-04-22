Forecasts

FORECAST: Chance of showers and storms continues

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We could see some isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, but those chances are waning by the hour.
  • We’ll continue to see an active weather pattern with daily chances for afternoon showers and storms.
  • It still appears that the best chance is going to be Wednesday through Friday.
  • However, the low chances will continue through the first half of the weekend.

