FORECAST: Chance of storms to linger throughout weekend

- The heat index will be a big story throughout the weekend.
- Highs will be in the low 90s but feels like conditions will be close to the triple digits.
- We should stay dry for most of the weekend but there is a chance of the daily isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
- Storms have a chance to be stronger on Sunday.
- Weather for fireworks looks to be good for the most part.
Sun reflecting off of the smoke particles is making for a beautiful morning out there @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/2XHuHOWkH8— Madi Baggett (@madithemet) July 1, 2023
