FORECAST: Chance of storms to linger throughout weekend

The heat index will be a big story throughout the weekend.

Highs will be in the low 90s but feels like conditions will be close to the triple digits.

We should stay dry for most of the weekend but there is a chance of the daily isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Storms have a chance to be stronger on Sunday.

Weather for fireworks looks to be good for the most part.

Sun reflecting off of the smoke particles is making for a beautiful morning out there @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/2XHuHOWkH8 — Madi Baggett (@madithemet) July 1, 2023

