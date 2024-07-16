Forecasts

FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms to continue this evening

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS:

  • Cleveland County until 5:45 p.m.

FORECAST:

  • That heat will finally bee more manageable in the coming days, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.
  • A few storms will be around tonight but more will be around tomorrow.
  • Those showers and cloud cover will keep temperatures from getting too far out of control.
  • We’ll end up being in the 80s by Thursday, Ahrens said.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

