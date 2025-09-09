FORECAST: Charlotte stays sunny and dry with low humidity through weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for more sensational weather in the Charlotte area.

Temperatures will once again be nice and cool tonight in the upper 50s and end up in the 80s by tomorrow afternoon.

However, we will slowly warm it up each day this week.

But the humidity will stay down all the way through the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group