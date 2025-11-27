FORECAST: Chilly and breezy Thanksgiving

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have cooler and breezy conditions on tap for Thanksgiving across the Carolinas!
- A wind advisory continues for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties until 11 am, where winds will gust 40+ mph.
- Closer to Charlotte, wind gusts will be near 20 mph.
- When it comes to our temperatures, we’ll climb out of the 30s this morning into the low 50s this afternoon.
- That’s about 20 degrees cooler than where we were yesterday!
- The chill continues into the weekend with highs only in the 40s and lows in the 20s.
- Our next chance for a few showers will return on Sunday.
