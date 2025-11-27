FORECAST: Chilly and breezy Thanksgiving

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We have cooler and breezy conditions on tap for Thanksgiving across the Carolinas!

A wind advisory continues for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties until 11 am, where winds will gust 40+ mph.

Closer to Charlotte, wind gusts will be near 20 mph.

When it comes to our temperatures, we’ll climb out of the 30s this morning into the low 50s this afternoon.

That’s about 20 degrees cooler than where we were yesterday!

The chill continues into the weekend with highs only in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Our next chance for a few showers will return on Sunday.

