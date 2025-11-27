Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly and breezy Thanksgiving

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We have cooler and breezy conditions on tap for Thanksgiving across the Carolinas!
  • A wind advisory continues for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties until 11 am, where winds will gust 40+ mph.
  • Closer to Charlotte, wind gusts will be near 20 mph.
  • When it comes to our temperatures, we’ll climb out of the 30s this morning into the low 50s this afternoon.
  • That’s about 20 degrees cooler than where we were yesterday!
  • The chill continues into the weekend with highs only in the 40s and lows in the 20s.
  • Our next chance for a few showers will return on Sunday.

