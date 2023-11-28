FORECAST: Chilly day ahead with temperatures around 10 degrees below average

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Another chilly day ahead, with temperatures trending around 10 degrees below average on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Wind gusts across the metro could reach around 20 mph by Tuesday afternoon, bringing feel-like temperatures to the 30s.
- Across the mountains, it will feel as if temperatures will be in the low teens, if not single digits, for much of the day.
- A wind advisory will remain in effect across the high country until 1 p.m. There is an enhanced fire risk for Mecklenburg through this afternoon due to low relative humidity and gusty winds.
- This weekend’s rain is looking much more promising. Hopefully, the area will see widespread rain by mid-morning Friday, eventually tapering off by early evening.
- Saturday’s chance will primarily be in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies and showers likely for both Sunday and Monday. Highs are expected to return to normal for the weekend.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group