FORECAST: Chilly day ahead with temperatures around 10 degrees below average

Another chilly day ahead, with temperatures trending around 10 degrees below average on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wind gusts across the metro could reach around 20 mph by Tuesday afternoon, bringing feel-like temperatures to the 30s.

Across the mountains, it will feel as if temperatures will be in the low teens, if not single digits, for much of the day.

A wind advisory will remain in effect across the high country until 1 p.m. There is an enhanced fire risk for Mecklenburg through this afternoon due to low relative humidity and gusty winds.

This weekend’s rain is looking much more promising. Hopefully, the area will see widespread rain by mid-morning Friday, eventually tapering off by early evening.

Saturday’s chance will primarily be in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies and showers likely for both Sunday and Monday. Highs are expected to return to normal for the weekend.

