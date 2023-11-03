FORECAST: Chilly morning followed by warmer temperatures in the lower 60s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Friday will be one of the last really cold mornings before a warming trend moves in.

Temperatures are expected to bounce back to the lower 60s this afternoon with tons of sunshine.

However, temperatures will fall back to the mid-30s Friday night, so it will be quite chilly early Saturday morning.

Things will warm up nicely to near 70 on Saturday afternoon.

More warm weather is on the way next week with the possibility of temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Unfortunately, there is still no rain in sight. We are expected to remain bone dry throughout most, if not all, of next week.

