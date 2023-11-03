Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly morning followed by warmer temperatures in the lower 60s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Friday will be one of the last really cold mornings before a warming trend moves in.
  • Temperatures are expected to bounce back to the lower 60s this afternoon with tons of sunshine.
  • However, temperatures will fall back to the mid-30s Friday night, so it will be quite chilly early Saturday morning.
  • Things will warm up nicely to near 70 on Saturday afternoon.
  • More warm weather is on the way next week with the possibility of temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.
  • Unfortunately, there is still no rain in sight. We are expected to remain bone dry throughout most, if not all, of next week.

