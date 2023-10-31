FORECAST: Chilly morning as temperatures continue to drop

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The chilly air is already rushing in Tuesday morning due to breezy north winds.

Temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 50s into the upper 40s by late this afternoon.

We are expected to remain in the upper 40s during trick-or-treating time, but the breeze will make it feel colder.

The chance of rain is very low. A few spotty showers may pop up; however, those should dry up by tonight.

A freeze is expected to move in Tuesday night as temperatures drop to the lower 30s in the metro.

We will have very cold mornings for the rest of the week before we start to warm up by the weekend.

