FORECAST: Chilly morning as temperatures continue to drop

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The chilly air is already rushing in Tuesday morning due to breezy north winds.
  • Temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 50s into the upper 40s by late this afternoon.
  • We are expected to remain in the upper 40s during trick-or-treating time, but the breeze will make it feel colder.
  • The chance of rain is very low. A few spotty showers may pop up; however, those should dry up by tonight.
  • A freeze is expected to move in Tuesday night as temperatures drop to the lower 30s in the metro.
  • We will have very cold mornings for the rest of the week before we start to warm up by the weekend.

