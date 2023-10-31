FORECAST: Chilly morning as temperatures continue to drop

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- The chilly air is already rushing in Tuesday morning due to breezy north winds.
- Temperatures are expected to drop from the upper 50s into the upper 40s by late this afternoon.
- We are expected to remain in the upper 40s during trick-or-treating time, but the breeze will make it feel colder.
- The chance of rain is very low. A few spotty showers may pop up; however, those should dry up by tonight.
- A freeze is expected to move in Tuesday night as temperatures drop to the lower 30s in the metro.
- We will have very cold mornings for the rest of the week before we start to warm up by the weekend.
