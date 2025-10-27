Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly and rainy start to the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Grab your umbrella! Scattered showers have moved in and will pick up throughout the day.
  • Showers could be heavy at times and will continue through midday Tuesday.
  • It’s going to be chilly too with temperatures staying in the low to mid 50s all day.
  • Temperatures will stay 10-15 degrees below normal all the way through Thursday with another storm system bringing a second round of rain Wednesday into early Thursday.
  • By the end of the week, we will see rain accumulations between 1.5-3″.
  • Fortunately, all of this rain will clear Thursday afternoon with drier conditions expected for Halloween. 

