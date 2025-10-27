FORECAST: Chilly and rainy start to the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Grab your umbrella! Scattered showers have moved in and will pick up throughout the day.

Showers could be heavy at times and will continue through midday Tuesday.

It’s going to be chilly too with temperatures staying in the low to mid 50s all day.

Temperatures will stay 10-15 degrees below normal all the way through Thursday with another storm system bringing a second round of rain Wednesday into early Thursday.

By the end of the week, we will see rain accumulations between 1.5-3″.

Fortunately, all of this rain will clear Thursday afternoon with drier conditions expected for Halloween.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group