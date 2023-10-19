Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly start before sunshine moves in with highs in the lower 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • While this morning will start off chilly, it will eventually turn into a sunny afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
  • Clouds are expected to gather this evening, which is a sign that rain is coming our way.
  • A few shows will be around Friday morning, but the bulk of the rain chances come in the afternoon.
  • A few brief downpours are also possible, along with some rumbles of thunder.
  • The rain is expected to clear out by Friday night, and great weather is expected to return for the weekend.
  • Temperatures will fall back to the 60s on Friday before bouncing back to the lower 70s for the weekend.

