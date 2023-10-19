FORECAST: Chilly start before sunshine moves in with highs in the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

While this morning will start off chilly, it will eventually turn into a sunny afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Clouds are expected to gather this evening, which is a sign that rain is coming our way.

A few shows will be around Friday morning, but the bulk of the rain chances come in the afternoon.

A few brief downpours are also possible, along with some rumbles of thunder.

The rain is expected to clear out by Friday night, and great weather is expected to return for the weekend.

Temperatures will fall back to the 60s on Friday before bouncing back to the lower 70s for the weekend.

