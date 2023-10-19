FORECAST: Chilly start before sunshine moves in with highs in the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- While this morning will start off chilly, it will eventually turn into a sunny afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
- Clouds are expected to gather this evening, which is a sign that rain is coming our way.
- A few shows will be around Friday morning, but the bulk of the rain chances come in the afternoon.
- A few brief downpours are also possible, along with some rumbles of thunder.
- The rain is expected to clear out by Friday night, and great weather is expected to return for the weekend.
- Temperatures will fall back to the 60s on Friday before bouncing back to the lower 70s for the weekend.
