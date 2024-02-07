FORECAST: Chilly start before warm up this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s chilly this morning, but we get plenty of sunshine today to warm us back up to the mid-50s this afternoon.

A nice warm-up is coming for the end of the week, with the 60s returning by Friday.

More changes are coming for the weekend, though. Rain chances pick up into Sunday morning, but it won’t be a washout for weekend plans.

The best shot at rain comes on Monday of next week.

