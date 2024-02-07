Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly start before warm up this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It’s chilly this morning, but we get plenty of sunshine today to warm us back up to the mid-50s this afternoon.
  • A nice warm-up is coming for the end of the week, with the 60s returning by Friday.
  • More changes are coming for the weekend, though. Rain chances pick up into Sunday morning, but it won’t be a washout for weekend plans.
  • The best shot at rain comes on Monday of next week.

