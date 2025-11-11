Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly start, big warm-up ahead for the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in store for a dramatic temperature turnaround following a cold Wednesday morning.
  • As the team has been forecasting, temperatures have been stuck in the 40s today.
  • It will be pretty easy to fall back down to near freezing tomorrow.
  • After that, the winds will start coming out of the south, and we’ll begin a major warm-up!
  • However, we will be in the mid-70s by the weekend.

