FORECAST: Chilly start to the week before temperatures creep up midweek

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A few sprinkles and light showers this morning will move out quickly and we’ll see some sunshine for a while before more clouds come back in this afternoon.
  • The mountains may even see some flakes of snow today, but no accumulation.
  • The chilly air sticks around all day as highs struggle to get out of the lower 60s!
  • Lower 40s are on the way tonight and we stay in the 60s again tomorrow.
  • The sunny and dry weather remains in place for most of the week as temps warm back up to the lower 70s by Wednesday.
  • The next chance for rain comes in on Friday.

