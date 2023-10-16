FORECAST: Chilly start to the week before temperatures creep up midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A few sprinkles and light showers this morning will move out quickly and we’ll see some sunshine for a while before more clouds come back in this afternoon.

The mountains may even see some flakes of snow today, but no accumulation.

The chilly air sticks around all day as highs struggle to get out of the lower 60s!

Lower 40s are on the way tonight and we stay in the 60s again tomorrow.

The sunny and dry weather remains in place for most of the week as temps warm back up to the lower 70s by Wednesday.

The next chance for rain comes in on Friday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group