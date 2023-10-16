FORECAST: Chilly start to the week before temperatures creep up midweek

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- A few sprinkles and light showers this morning will move out quickly and we’ll see some sunshine for a while before more clouds come back in this afternoon.
- The mountains may even see some flakes of snow today, but no accumulation.
- The chilly air sticks around all day as highs struggle to get out of the lower 60s!
- Lower 40s are on the way tonight and we stay in the 60s again tomorrow.
- The sunny and dry weather remains in place for most of the week as temps warm back up to the lower 70s by Wednesday.
- The next chance for rain comes in on Friday.
