FORECAST: Chilly temperatures before light rain moves in

It will be chillier on Wednesday, with highs just near 50 degrees this afternoon.

A weak disturbance is expected to bring in some light rain but it should be gone before Thursday morning.

Things will be dry and pleasant until Friday before a much bigger rain threat comes in on Saturday.

The rain is expected to start early Saturday morning and may begin with a brief wintry mix for the foothills and I-40 corridor, but that will quickly change to all rain.

The high country may have a longer duration of wintry mix to deal with, but little snow accumulation.

This system will be a quick mover; we should be dry by Saturday afternoon, and we get sunshine back on Sunday.

Another big rain threat is expected to come our way next week.

We are still on track for some cold rain on Saturday, but there are some changes. This event looks faster with lower rain totals. Rain may now add up to just 1/2-1" of rain due to heavier rain along the Gulf coast. Still some threat for icing across the mtns, but nothing major. pic.twitter.com/nvUquUFGHU — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 3, 2024

