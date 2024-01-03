Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly temperatures before light rain moves in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It will be chillier on Wednesday, with highs just near 50 degrees this afternoon.
  • A weak disturbance is expected to bring in some light rain but it should be gone before Thursday morning.
  • Things will be dry and pleasant until Friday before a much bigger rain threat comes in on Saturday.
  • The rain is expected to start early Saturday morning and may begin with a brief wintry mix for the foothills and I-40 corridor, but that will quickly change to all rain.
  • The high country may have a longer duration of wintry mix to deal with, but little snow accumulation.
  • This system will be a quick mover; we should be dry by Saturday afternoon, and we get sunshine back on Sunday.
  • Another big rain threat is expected to come our way next week.

