FORECAST: Chilly temps dip into the 40s tonight

The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
- Temperatures will get a little chilly tonight with lows in the mid-40s, but they will rebound to about 80 tomorrow.
- A big storm is churning in the southern Gulf of Mexico, and it will be moving toward Florida.
- “It may carry a little tropical (system) potential with it,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens. “At this time, it looks like rain will make it just south of the border and away from Charlotte.”
- This would happen later this week.
- We could use the rain, Ahrens said.
- “Any shift in that storm could send a little more meaningful rain our way,” he said.
