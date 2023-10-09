Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly temps dip into the 40s tonight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Temperatures will get a little chilly tonight with lows in the mid-40s, but they will rebound to about 80 tomorrow.
  • A big storm is churning in the southern Gulf of Mexico, and it will be moving toward Florida.
  • “It may carry a little tropical (system) potential with it,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens. “At this time, it looks like rain will make it just south of the border and away from Charlotte.”
  • This would happen later this week.
  • We could use the rain, Ahrens said.
  • “Any shift in that storm could send a little more meaningful rain our way,” he said.

