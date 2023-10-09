FORECAST: Chilly temps dip into the 40s tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures will get a little chilly tonight with lows in the mid-40s, but they will rebound to about 80 tomorrow.

A big storm is churning in the southern Gulf of Mexico, and it will be moving toward Florida.

“It may carry a little tropical (system) potential with it,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens. “At this time, it looks like rain will make it just south of the border and away from Charlotte.”

This would happen later this week.

We could use the rain, Ahrens said.

“Any shift in that storm could send a little more meaningful rain our way,” he said.

