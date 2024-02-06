FORECAST: Chilly temps kick off Wednesday followed by afternoon warmup

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- “It is just simply incredible outside and there’s no signs of stopping the great weather,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.
- It will be a chilly Wednesday morning in Charlotte with lows in the upper-20s.
- It will warm up into the mid-50s in the afternoon.
- Highs will get up to about 60 degrees by Friday under clear skies.
- Our unusual sunny February streak will be coming to an end soon, Ahrens said.
- He warned that rainy weather will move in this weekend.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group