FORECAST: Chilly temps kick off Wednesday followed by afternoon warmup

“It is just simply incredible outside and there’s no signs of stopping the great weather,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.

It will be a chilly Wednesday morning in Charlotte with lows in the upper-20s.

It will warm up into the mid-50s in the afternoon.

Highs will get up to about 60 degrees by Friday under clear skies.

Our unusual sunny February streak will be coming to an end soon, Ahrens said.

He warned that rainy weather will move in this weekend.

