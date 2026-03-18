FORECAST: Chilly tonight, but major warm-up coming

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A final cold night is on the way with temperatures dipping near freezing, but a major warm-up follows.

Afternoon highs will rebound into the 60s tomorrow, and the warming trend continues through the week.

We are expected to reach around 80 degrees by the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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