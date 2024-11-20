FORECAST: Chilly weather to arrive Thursday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds will stick around Wednesday night but are expected to clear out by tomorrow morning.

Chilly weather is in store tomorrow as highs will only reach 54 with lows in the 30s.

Snow showers are forecasted to occur on Thursday and Friday in the mountains.

That chill will stick around Friday with temperatures getting warmer starting Saturday.

There isn’t rain in sight for several days.

