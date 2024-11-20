FORECAST: Chilly weather to arrive Thursday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Clouds will stick around Wednesday night but are expected to clear out by tomorrow morning.
- Chilly weather is in store tomorrow as highs will only reach 54 with lows in the 30s.
- Snow showers are forecasted to occur on Thursday and Friday in the mountains.
- That chill will stick around Friday with temperatures getting warmer starting Saturday.
- There isn’t rain in sight for several days.
