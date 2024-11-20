Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly weather to arrive Thursday

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Clouds will stick around Wednesday night but are expected to clear out by tomorrow morning.
  • Chilly weather is in store tomorrow as highs will only reach 54 with lows in the 30s.
  • Snow showers are forecasted to occur on Thursday and Friday in the mountains.
  • That chill will stick around Friday with temperatures getting warmer starting Saturday.
  • There isn’t rain in sight for several days.
WEATHER RESOURCES:

