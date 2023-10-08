Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly weather welcomes fall to the region

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It is definitely feeling like fall out there this morning.

  • Starting temperatures were in the 30s and 40s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
  • It will be a slow warm-up this afternoon with highs barely making it to the 60s by noon.
  • Daytime temperatures will cap out in the 60s for the city and 50s for the mountains.
  • The mountains will be under a Frost Advisory until 10 a.m., but widespread frost is unlikely as temperatures will remain above dewpoints.
  • It will still be rather breezy today with gusts around 15 mph by this afternoon.

Looking ahead:

  • Mostly sunny skies throughout the first half of the workweek with more cloud cover moving in by Thursday.
  • Next best chance of rain will come with a cold front Friday afternoon.
  • Temperatures will trend right around and then a few degrees below average for the week.
  • Highs will be back to the upper 70s towards the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read