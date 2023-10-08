FORECAST: Chilly weather welcomes fall to the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
It is definitely feeling like fall out there this morning.
- Starting temperatures were in the 30s and 40s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
- It will be a slow warm-up this afternoon with highs barely making it to the 60s by noon.
- Daytime temperatures will cap out in the 60s for the city and 50s for the mountains.
- The mountains will be under a Frost Advisory until 10 a.m., but widespread frost is unlikely as temperatures will remain above dewpoints.
- It will still be rather breezy today with gusts around 15 mph by this afternoon.
Looking ahead:
- Mostly sunny skies throughout the first half of the workweek with more cloud cover moving in by Thursday.
- Next best chance of rain will come with a cold front Friday afternoon.
- Temperatures will trend right around and then a few degrees below average for the week.
- Highs will be back to the upper 70s towards the weekend.
