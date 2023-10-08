FORECAST: Chilly weather welcomes fall to the region

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It is definitely feeling like fall out there this morning.

Starting temperatures were in the 30s and 40s, which is about 10 degrees below average.

It will be a slow warm-up this afternoon with highs barely making it to the 60s by noon.

Daytime temperatures will cap out in the 60s for the city and 50s for the mountains.

The mountains will be under a Frost Advisory until 10 a.m., but widespread frost is unlikely as temperatures will remain above dewpoints.

It will still be rather breezy today with gusts around 15 mph by this afternoon.

Looking ahead:

Mostly sunny skies throughout the first half of the workweek with more cloud cover moving in by Thursday.

Next best chance of rain will come with a cold front Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will trend right around and then a few degrees below average for the week.

Highs will be back to the upper 70s towards the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group