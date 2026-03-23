Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear, cold tonight in the low 40s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Get ready for a big temperature change Tuesday morning.
  • The heat will leave us and temperatures will be 20 degrees colder with some breezy conditions.
  • The heat leaves but the pollen will not!
  • Rain is not expected all through the week!

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read