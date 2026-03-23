FORECAST: Clear, cold tonight in the low 40s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Get ready for a big temperature change Tuesday morning.

The heat will leave us and temperatures will be 20 degrees colder with some breezy conditions.

The heat leaves but the pollen will not!

Rain is not expected all through the week!

> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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