FORECAST: Clear, cool start as clouds move in

- Cooler air moved through Saturday night and will continue to set in for Sunday.
- Starting off Sunday morning with mainly clear skies, however clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid-60s and low 60s by nightfall.
- It’s going to be rather breezy with gusts around 20 mph by Sunday afternoon.
- Over the next few days, starting temperatures will be in the 40s. Daytime highs will trend a few degrees warmer by the middle of the workweek as temperatures cap out in the upper 60s to low 70s.
- The mountains might see a light shower late Monday morning. The next best chance of rain for the city will be on Friday.
Despite yesterday's rainfall, Charlotte is still well below average for typical rainfall for Autumn @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/3CAsotwdDK— Madi Baggett (@madithemet) October 15, 2023
