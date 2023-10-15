Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear, cool start as clouds move in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Cooler air moved through Saturday night and will continue to set in for Sunday.
  • Starting off Sunday morning with mainly clear skies, however clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid-60s and low 60s by nightfall.
  • It’s going to be rather breezy with gusts around 20 mph by Sunday afternoon.
  • Over the next few days, starting temperatures will be in the 40s. Daytime highs will trend a few degrees warmer by the middle of the workweek as temperatures cap out in the upper 60s to low 70s.
  • The mountains might see a light shower late Monday morning. The next best chance of rain for the city will be on Friday.

