FORECAST: Clear, cooler weather in store starting tomorrow

Clear, cooler weather in store starting tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Warm temperatures will slip away as the area experiences a cool-down starting Tuesday morning.
  • However, it will stay nice and comfortable with perfect weather in the 70s.
  • The next chance of rain will be at the start of next week.

