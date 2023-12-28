Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear skies to allow for cooler temps

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s by Friday morning.
  • Highs will stay around 50 degrees on Friday and Saturday before warming up slightly heading into New Year’s Day.
  • The next chance for rain will be on New Year’s Day.
  • High temperatures will likely stay in the low-to-mid-50s heading into the first week of January.

