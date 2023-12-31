FORECAST: Clear skies and chilly temperatures welcome 2024 to Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Mostly sunny and mild skies for the last day of 2023.

Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s with lower feel-like conditions.

Highs today and for the first full week of 2024 will be around average in the low to mid 50s.

Sunny to partly sunny skies for much of the week.

Rain chances for Thursday have decreased due to that system shifting slightly eastward.

There is a slight chance of some rain early, but it does look like the main line will be out of the area by the morning commute.

The next best chance of rain looks to be Saturday evening.

