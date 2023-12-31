Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear skies and chilly temperatures welcome 2024 to Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Mostly sunny and mild skies for the last day of 2023.
  • Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s with lower feel-like conditions.
  • Highs today and for the first full week of 2024 will be around average in the low to mid 50s.
  • Sunny to partly sunny skies for much of the week.
  • Rain chances for Thursday have decreased due to that system shifting slightly eastward.
  • There is a slight chance of some rain early, but it does look like the main line will be out of the area by the morning commute.
  • The next best chance of rain looks to be Saturday evening.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read