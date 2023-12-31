FORECAST: Clear skies and chilly temperatures welcome 2024 to Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Mostly sunny and mild skies for the last day of 2023.
- Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s with lower feel-like conditions.
- Highs today and for the first full week of 2024 will be around average in the low to mid 50s.
- Sunny to partly sunny skies for much of the week.
- Rain chances for Thursday have decreased due to that system shifting slightly eastward.
- There is a slight chance of some rain early, but it does look like the main line will be out of the area by the morning commute.
- The next best chance of rain looks to be Saturday evening.
