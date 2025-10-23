Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear skies and cooler temps in store for today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Clear and chilly this morning and another beautiful day is ahead.
  • Highs will be a touch cooler than yesterday in the lower 70s (about average for this time of year.)
  • We’ll feel less wind than yesterday, but it will still be breezy at times.
  • This, combined with the dry weather, leads to another elevated fire risk.
  • That risk likely remains in place until we get some decent rain, and that may be coming next week.
  • We stay dry through the weekend as we cool back to the 60s for highs.
  • A pattern change next week should bring in several rain chances.
  • Too early to say how much we actually see at this point…fingers crossed.

