FORECAST: Clear skies and cooler temps in store for today

FORECAST:

Clear and chilly this morning and another beautiful day is ahead.

Highs will be a touch cooler than yesterday in the lower 70s (about average for this time of year.)

We’ll feel less wind than yesterday, but it will still be breezy at times.

This, combined with the dry weather, leads to another elevated fire risk.

That risk likely remains in place until we get some decent rain, and that may be coming next week.

We stay dry through the weekend as we cool back to the 60s for highs.

A pattern change next week should bring in several rain chances.

Too early to say how much we actually see at this point…fingers crossed.

