FORECAST: Clear skies expected for next few days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clear skies will be with us throughout most of the week, Meteorologist John Ahrens said Monday afternoon.

It will be a chilly start to the morning tomorrow with a low around the freezing mark (32 degrees).

Highs will be close to 60 in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be a little warmer after that.

The next rain chance is Friday, but the weekend looks fantastic.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group