FORECAST: Clear skies expected for next few days

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Clear skies will be with us throughout most of the week, Meteorologist John Ahrens said Monday afternoon.
  • It will be a chilly start to the morning tomorrow with a low around the freezing mark (32 degrees).
  • Highs will be close to 60 in the afternoon.
  • Temperatures will be a little warmer after that.
  • The next rain chance is Friday, but the weekend looks fantastic.

