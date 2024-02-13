FORECAST: Clear skies, mild afternoon highs on tap this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“Outstanding weather is here to stay in the Queen City,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday.

Windy conditions will ease up Tuesday night leaving calm conditions.

It will be cold tomorrow morning with temperatures in the low 30s.

The good news is that highs will get to 60 degrees.

Clear conditions continue with highs on Thursday and Friday in the 60s.

There is a low chance of rain on Saturday morning.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group