Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear skies, mild afternoon highs on tap this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • “Outstanding weather is here to stay in the Queen City,” Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday.
  • Windy conditions will ease up Tuesday night leaving calm conditions.
  • It will be cold tomorrow morning with temperatures in the low 30s.
  • The good news is that highs will get to 60 degrees.
  • Clear conditions continue with highs on Thursday and Friday in the 60s.
  • There is a low chance of rain on Saturday morning.

