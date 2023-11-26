FORECAST: Clear skies with highs in the low 50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- A very chilly start out there early Sunday morning.
- Starting temperatures will be in the low 30s under mainly clear skies.
- Daytime highs will warm to the low 50s with increasing cloud cover by Sunday afternoon.
- It does look like mainly after about 3 PM, there’s a chance for the city to some isolated showers.
- The showers will be short-lived and won’t supply much precipitation.
- That rain will be out of here by Sunday night and Monday will start off with mostly cloudy skies.
- Gradual clearing tomorrow morning will allow for additional heating, so highs will make it to the upper 50s.
- Next week’s weather story will just be the cold, but fair conditions.
- Highs will continue to trend below average until about Saturday where temperatures will eventually be close to normal.
- A system moving eastward at the end of the work week could bring some showers for Friday afternoon into Saturday.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group