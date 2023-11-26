FORECAST: Clear skies with highs in the low 50s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A very chilly start out there early Sunday morning.

Starting temperatures will be in the low 30s under mainly clear skies.

Daytime highs will warm to the low 50s with increasing cloud cover by Sunday afternoon.

It does look like mainly after about 3 PM, there’s a chance for the city to some isolated showers.

The showers will be short-lived and won’t supply much precipitation.

That rain will be out of here by Sunday night and Monday will start off with mostly cloudy skies.

Gradual clearing tomorrow morning will allow for additional heating, so highs will make it to the upper 50s.

Next week’s weather story will just be the cold, but fair conditions.

Highs will continue to trend below average until about Saturday where temperatures will eventually be close to normal.

A system moving eastward at the end of the work week could bring some showers for Friday afternoon into Saturday.

