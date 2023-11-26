Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear skies with highs in the low 50s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • A very chilly start out there early Sunday morning.
  • Starting temperatures will be in the low 30s under mainly clear skies.
  • Daytime highs will warm to the low 50s with increasing cloud cover by Sunday afternoon.
  • It does look like mainly after about 3 PM, there’s a chance for the city to some isolated showers.
  • The showers will be short-lived and won’t supply much precipitation.
  • That rain will be out of here by Sunday night and Monday will start off with mostly cloudy skies.
  • Gradual clearing tomorrow morning will allow for additional heating, so highs will make it to the upper 50s.
  • Next week’s weather story will just be the cold, but fair conditions.
  • Highs will continue to trend below average until about Saturday where temperatures will eventually be close to normal.
  • A system moving eastward at the end of the work week could bring some showers for Friday afternoon into Saturday.

