FORECAST: Clear, sunny Mother’s Day

FORECAST:

Really nice day in store for the Carolinas.

Highs will trend close to average in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Skies will start off clear and bright for Monday, but cloud cover will thicken up ahead of a storm system that will bring widespread to the region early Tuesday.

On and off showers will linger for the first half of Tuesday with heavier showers moving in late afternoon.

Portions of Chester and Lancaster are currently under a level 1 out of 5 on the Severe Weather Outlook.

Strong winds and localized downpours will pose the greatest threats.

The pattern will remain unsettled with more rain chances for Wednesday and Friday. Highs will be close to average in the upper 70s/low 80s after Tuesday.

