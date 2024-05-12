Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear, sunny Mother’s Day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Really nice day in store for the Carolinas.
  • Highs will trend close to average in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
  • Skies will start off clear and bright for Monday, but cloud cover will thicken up ahead of a storm system that will bring widespread to the region early Tuesday. 
  • On and off showers will linger for the first half of Tuesday with heavier showers moving in late afternoon.
  • Portions of Chester and Lancaster are currently under a level 1 out of 5 on the Severe Weather Outlook.
  • Strong winds and localized downpours will pose the greatest threats.
  • The pattern will remain unsettled with more rain chances for Wednesday and Friday. Highs will be close to average in the upper 70s/low 80s after Tuesday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

