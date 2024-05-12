FORECAST: Clear, sunny Mother’s Day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Really nice day in store for the Carolinas.
- Highs will trend close to average in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
- Skies will start off clear and bright for Monday, but cloud cover will thicken up ahead of a storm system that will bring widespread to the region early Tuesday.
- On and off showers will linger for the first half of Tuesday with heavier showers moving in late afternoon.
- Portions of Chester and Lancaster are currently under a level 1 out of 5 on the Severe Weather Outlook.
- Strong winds and localized downpours will pose the greatest threats.
- The pattern will remain unsettled with more rain chances for Wednesday and Friday. Highs will be close to average in the upper 70s/low 80s after Tuesday.
