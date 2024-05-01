FORECAST: Clear, warm conditions in play for another day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s stellar weather outside except for the heat, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday.

Weather conditions on Thursday will be similar but with highs closer to 90 degrees.

Showers and storms are on the horizon as the weekend approaches.

Expect storm systems to impact the Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown Charlotte.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group