FORECAST: Clear, warm conditions in play for another day

FORECAST:
- It’s stellar weather outside except for the heat, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday.
- Weather conditions on Thursday will be similar but with highs closer to 90 degrees.
- Showers and storms are on the horizon as the weekend approaches.
- Expect storm systems to impact the Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown Charlotte.
