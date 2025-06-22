FORECAST: Clear and warm tonight in the mid 70s

FORECAST:

Greetings, friends! The top weather story remains the dangerous extreme heat and humidity unfolding over Charlotte.

Temperatures are in the mid-90s now and will be in the upper 90s Monday through Wednesday.

Heat index values will be over 103.

Thunderstorm chances pick up a tad later in the week, but the heat wave will not back down with temperatures in the mid-90s all through the week.

