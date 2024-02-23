FORECAST: Cloud cover to continue tomorrow before skies clear up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Meteorologist John Ahrens said that while it’s not the best start to the weekend, the weather will eventually brighten up.

Lows will get down to the upper 30s Friday night into early Sunday.

Expect more cloud cover tomorrow as temps reach into the 50s.

There could be a few showers, as well.

The tide will turn on Sunday with abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group