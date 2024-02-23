Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloud cover to continue tomorrow before skies clear up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Meteorologist John Ahrens said that while it’s not the best start to the weekend, the weather will eventually brighten up.
  • Lows will get down to the upper 30s Friday night into early Sunday.
  • Expect more cloud cover tomorrow as temps reach into the 50s.
  • There could be a few showers, as well.
  • The tide will turn on Sunday with abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures.

