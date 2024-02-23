FORECAST: Cloud cover to continue tomorrow before skies clear up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Meteorologist John Ahrens said that while it’s not the best start to the weekend, the weather will eventually brighten up.
- Lows will get down to the upper 30s Friday night into early Sunday.
- Expect more cloud cover tomorrow as temps reach into the 50s.
- There could be a few showers, as well.
- The tide will turn on Sunday with abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures.
