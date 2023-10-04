Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloud cover to increase, bring small rain chance

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Mostly clear conditions continue through tomorrow.
  • By Thursday night, more clouds will roll in.
  • Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place Friday and toward midnight, there is a 20% chance of showers for the Charlotte area.
  • “Fall weather fans. Your time is coming soon!” Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
  • Highs this weekend will be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid-40s under mostly clear skies

