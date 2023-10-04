FORECAST: Cloud cover to increase, bring small rain chance

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Mostly clear conditions continue through tomorrow.
- By Thursday night, more clouds will roll in.
- Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place Friday and toward midnight, there is a 20% chance of showers for the Charlotte area.
- “Fall weather fans. Your time is coming soon!” Meteorologist John Ahrens said.
- Highs this weekend will be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid-40s under mostly clear skies
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group