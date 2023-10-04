FORECAST: Cloud cover to increase, bring small rain chance

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Mostly clear conditions continue through tomorrow.

By Thursday night, more clouds will roll in.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place Friday and toward midnight, there is a 20% chance of showers for the Charlotte area.

“Fall weather fans. Your time is coming soon!” Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

Highs this weekend will be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid-40s under mostly clear skies

