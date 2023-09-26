FORECAST: Cloud cover to keep temperatures in the upper 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clouds are steadily moving into our region and are expected to intensify throughout the day.

This cloud cover will help maintain temperatures in the upper 70s.

There is a chance of a few isolated showers, but widespread rainfall is not anticipated.

The weather is forecasted to be cooler and overcast in the coming days, with temperatures likely remaining in the mid-70s on Wednesday.

As we approach the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise back up into the lower 80s.

Here's today's hour by hour forecast. More clouds come and those combine with a northeast wind to hold temps down to the upper 70s. Rain chances are fairly low (mainly light rain in the mountains.) Some spotty showers are possible across the metro later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/w7UPmHrS6o — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 26, 2023

