Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloud cover to keep temperatures in the upper 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Clouds are steadily moving into our region and are expected to intensify throughout the day.
  • This cloud cover will help maintain temperatures in the upper 70s.
  • There is a chance of a few isolated showers, but widespread rainfall is not anticipated.
  • The weather is forecasted to be cooler and overcast in the coming days, with temperatures likely remaining in the mid-70s on Wednesday.
  • As we approach the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise back up into the lower 80s.

