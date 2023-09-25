FORECAST: Cloud cover to lift by the afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s going to be a great day to get outside as the cloud cover will lift revealing mostly sunny skies by this afternoon!

Highs will trend slightly above average as highs will make it to the mid-80s.

Overnight lows will be higher than last week due to more cloud cover.

Temperatures will trend a few degrees below average for the rest of the work week under mostly cloudy skies.

There will be a slight chance for a few showers Tuesday through Friday as several minor disturbances track eastward.

Most of the rain will be north of I-80 so the mountains will receive the most amount of rain.

Conditions will gradually improve for the end of the week.

As of right now, the weekend looks to be mild and dry with highs in the upper 70s.

