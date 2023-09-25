Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloud cover to lift by the afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • It’s going to be a great day to get outside as the cloud cover will lift revealing mostly sunny skies by this afternoon!
  • Highs will trend slightly above average as highs will make it to the mid-80s.
  • Overnight lows will be higher than last week due to more cloud cover.
  • Temperatures will trend a few degrees below average for the rest of the work week under mostly cloudy skies.
  • There will be a slight chance for a few showers Tuesday through Friday as several minor disturbances track eastward.
  • Most of the rain will be north of I-80 so the mountains will receive the most amount of rain.
  • Conditions will gradually improve for the end of the week.
  • As of right now, the weekend looks to be mild and dry with highs in the upper 70s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read