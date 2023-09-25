FORECAST: Cloud cover to lift by the afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- It’s going to be a great day to get outside as the cloud cover will lift revealing mostly sunny skies by this afternoon!
- Highs will trend slightly above average as highs will make it to the mid-80s.
- Overnight lows will be higher than last week due to more cloud cover.
- Temperatures will trend a few degrees below average for the rest of the work week under mostly cloudy skies.
- There will be a slight chance for a few showers Tuesday through Friday as several minor disturbances track eastward.
- Most of the rain will be north of I-80 so the mountains will receive the most amount of rain.
- Conditions will gradually improve for the end of the week.
- As of right now, the weekend looks to be mild and dry with highs in the upper 70s.
