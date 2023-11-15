FORECAST: Cloud coverage to hold temperatures at just near 60 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are in store for more clouds as temperatures hold at just near 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

However, we won’t see any rain from those clouds other than maybe a sprinkle or two far south.

The sun is expected to creep back out on Thursday as temperatures return to the upper 60s.

The next cold front will move in on Friday, but again, it will not bring much rain.

There is a low chance for showers late Friday night, but they will likely clear out before sunrise on Sunday.

The weekend as a whole looks pleasant, with upper 60s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday and plenty of sunshine.

Long term, it’s looking like some decent rain could make it here next Tuesday.

