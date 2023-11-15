Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloud coverage to hold temperatures at just near 60 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are in store for more clouds as temperatures hold at just near 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
  • However, we won’t see any rain from those clouds other than maybe a sprinkle or two far south.
  • The sun is expected to creep back out on Thursday as temperatures return to the upper 60s.
  • The next cold front will move in on Friday, but again, it will not bring much rain.
  • There is a low chance for showers late Friday night, but they will likely clear out before sunrise on Sunday.
  • The weekend as a whole looks pleasant, with upper 60s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday and plenty of sunshine.
  • Long term, it’s looking like some decent rain could make it here next Tuesday.

