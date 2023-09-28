Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds disperse ahead of clear skies

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Clouds are dispersing to bring sunshine back to the Carolinas.
  • Skies will continue to clear out tonight, and there will be a decent opportunity to see the full supermoon out there this evening.
  • “Looking ahead, the weather could not be more beautiful,” meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday.
  • There will be sunny skies and high temperatures around 80 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

