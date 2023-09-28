FORECAST: Clouds disperse ahead of clear skies

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clouds are dispersing to bring sunshine back to the Carolinas.

Skies will continue to clear out tonight, and there will be a decent opportunity to see the full supermoon out there this evening.

“Looking ahead, the weather could not be more beautiful,” meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday.

There will be sunny skies and high temperatures around 80 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

